Two decades after Uphaar cinema fire: Haunting ambiance, battered seats, soiled film rolls
The Uphaar cinema tragedy that took place on June 13, 1997, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring several others was one of the worst fire incidents in Indian history. The interiors of the Uphaar Cinema Hall near Green Park in the capital New Delhi remain the same since the incident.
