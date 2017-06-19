Tickets Now on Sale for a Devdasa 15t...

Tickets Now on Sale for a Devdasa 15th Anniversary Presentation in Cinemas Nationwide July 23 Only

The epic love story directed by the much celebrated and multiple Indian National award-winning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali , stars Shah Rukh Khan , Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . It was also India's entry for an Academy Award for best foreign film in 2002 and was hailed by Time Magazine as one of the top ten features of the millennium.

