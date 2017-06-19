Tickets Now on Sale for a Devdasa 15th Anniversary Presentation in Cinemas Nationwide July 23 Only
The epic love story directed by the much celebrated and multiple Indian National award-winning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali , stars Shah Rukh Khan , Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . It was also India's entry for an Academy Award for best foreign film in 2002 and was hailed by Time Magazine as one of the top ten features of the millennium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC