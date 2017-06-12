Those who order war must be given gun...

Those who order war must be given guns, sent to war front: Salman Khan

India.com

Mumbai, June 14 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose new movie "Tubelight" has a war backdrop, says wars between nations can come to an end if those who order wars are sent to the front with guns. "I think those who order war should be sent to the war front, given guns and asked to fight first.

Chicago, IL

