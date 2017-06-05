The Mummy movie review: This Tom Cruise film takes a lesson from Bollywood

The Mummy movie review: You don't even need a Russell Crowe to do his thing - swallow the screen - when you are a kick-starting a monster franchise . The Mummy movie cast: Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson The Mummy movie director: Alex Kurtzman These are my top five takeaways from The Mummy reboot, fronted by the Cruise man, and a golden-eyed wraith who rises from the earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.