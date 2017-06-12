The LGBT Films of the L.A. Film Festival

California's major LGBT film festivals, Frameline and Outfest, are right around the corner, but there are several queer-themed films screening at the L.A. Film Festival , which runs June 14-22 in and around Los Angeles. Among those to be screened is the highly anticipated documentary that investigates Whitney Houston's rumored love affairs with women, a lesbian-themed indie with an original folk-rock soundtrack starring Tony winner Lena Hall, and the controversial Anything, which costars Matt Bomer as a trans woman.

