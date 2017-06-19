The 50 best Hong Kong films since the...

The 50 best Hong Kong films since the 1997 handover, part 1: #50-26

Read more: South China Morning Post

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese sovereignty, SCMP's film editor revisits some of the greatest movies the city's cinema has produced in the past two decades Siqin Gaowa shines as a tough yet gullible woman in her 60s in Ann Hui On-wah's tragicomic tale of mid-life crisis, which finds heart-warming humanity even in a Shanghai full of swindlers. Chow Yun-fat nearly steals the show as a despicable tease.

