The 11 Best Movies Playing in Seattle This Weekend

For once, Seattle's weather won't match this scene from My Neighbor Totoro , playing at theaters near the city this Sunday. This weekend at the movies, you can catch special screenings including The Bad Batch , crude but truthful rock mockumentary I'm Not Fascinating , bizarre and entertaining art film Manifesto , and gentle and fantastical Miyazaki film My Neighbor Totoro .

