Taipei Story (1985) - " Edward Yang's urban alienation drama
Edward Yang's 1985 Taipei Story is an important film in the movement known as Taiwan New Cinema, which sought to define Taiwanese identity by reference to its history, society and culture. The film is set in the island's capital during the 1980s and depicts different generations and social classes, all trying to come to terms with, and take advantage of, Taiwan's modernisation and Westernisation.
