Sunny Deol skips 'Border' reunion bas...

Sunny Deol skips 'Border' reunion bash for son Karan's debut film

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Sunny Deol gave JP Dutta's 1997 war-drama Border's reunion bash a miss to shoot crucial scene for son Karan's Bollywood debut 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' Milestones of iconic films deserve grand celebrations, and that's precisely why there was palpable excitement around the 20th anniversary bash of JP Dutta's 1997 war-drama 'Border'. While the filmmaker had asked the cast a month ago to make themselves available for the bash, Sunny Deol decided to give it a miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC