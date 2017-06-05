Sunny Deol skips 'Border' reunion bash for son Karan's debut film
Sunny Deol gave JP Dutta's 1997 war-drama Border's reunion bash a miss to shoot crucial scene for son Karan's Bollywood debut 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' Milestones of iconic films deserve grand celebrations, and that's precisely why there was palpable excitement around the 20th anniversary bash of JP Dutta's 1997 war-drama 'Border'. While the filmmaker had asked the cast a month ago to make themselves available for the bash, Sunny Deol decided to give it a miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC