Sunny Deol skips 'Border' reunion bash for son Karan's debut film

Sunny Deol gave JP Dutta's 1997 war-drama Border's reunion bash a miss to shoot crucial scene for son Karan's Bollywood debut 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' Milestones of iconic films deserve grand celebrations, and that's precisely why there was palpable excitement around the 20th anniversary bash of JP Dutta's 1997 war-drama 'Border'. While the filmmaker had asked the cast a month ago to make themselves available for the bash, Sunny Deol decided to give it a miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.