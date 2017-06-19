Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez ace their fashion ...
Suhana Khan stole the limelight at the star-studded launch of Gauri Khan's restaurant. It was a star-studded event at the launch of ARTH, a restaurant designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and a successful Indian film producer and interior designer, in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 18. No prizes for guessing, the who's who of Bollywood were in attendance as they lauded and rendered their support for Khan's initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC