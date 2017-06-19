SRK to release film song with girls named 'Sejal'
Ahmedabad, June 20 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen alongside Anushka Sharma in "Jab Harry met Sejal", will release the films first song, titled "Radha", here in the presence of a few girls named Sejal. The makers of the Imtiaz Ali directorial had initiated a contest that would result in the actor visiting the city that has the majority of girls named Sejal - Anushka's character in the film, read a statement.
