SRK reveals It Happened One Night wit...

SRK reveals It Happened One Night with Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha. See first look

17 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Shah Rukh Khan revealed the first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha film, It Happened One Night, which is a remake of Ittefaq. Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account to share an intriguing poster of the film It Happened One Night, which featured Sidharth Malhotra in handcuffs.

