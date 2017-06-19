Sridevi would be happier to see Jhanvi married than act in films
It's a coincidence that Sridevi's 300th film is called Mom, especially when her first critics were her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, who fell short of words after watching the first cut. When mid-day met the otherwise elusive Sridevi for a chat, she opened up about her relationship with her daughters.
