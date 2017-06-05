Soumitra Chatterjee gets Legion of Honour
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been chosen for France's highest civilian honour, Legion of Honour, for his outstanding contributions to cinema and theatre, three decades after this recognition was conferred on master director Satyajit Ray. Chatterjee, 82, is the first Bengali actor to have been selected for the Legion of Honour.
