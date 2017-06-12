Shah Rukh Khan effect: Now Shraddha K...

Shah Rukh Khan effect: Now Shraddha Kapoor avoids box office clash

16 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Makers of Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena biopic vacate mid-July date to allow solo release window to Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's 'Mubarakan' Backing his decision to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan had told mid-day, "It's always nice if two films get their own breathing space. Taking a cue from the Bollywood Baadshah, the makers of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, 'Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai', have decided to postpone the biopic's release, thereby averting a BO contest with 'Mubarakan', starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

