Seth Rogen Is Unhappy With Sony's New 'Clean Initiative'
On Tuesday, Sony announced its new "Clean Version" initiative that will allow viewers to watch certain Sony releases without all the dirty bits. Seth Rogen, creator of banned art house film "The Interview," implored Sony in a tweet to leave his movies alone.
