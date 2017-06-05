Sara Ali Khan starts prepping for her...

Sara Ali Khan starts prepping for her debut film, visits Kedarnath for a recce

14 hrs ago

Sara Ali Khan was spotted with director Abhishek Kapoor in Uttarakhand for a recce of her debut film Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan has been in the news lately about her big Bollywood debut. The star kid had been linked to several films.

Chicago, IL

