Sara Ali Khan meets Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhishek Kapoor to discuss her debut film
With star kids like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan already ruling the showbiz industry, the next generation is all set to make its mark in Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with director Abhishek Kapoor of 'Kai Po Che' fame opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
