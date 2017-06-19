Saif's 'Kaalakaandi' to release on September 8
Mumbai, June 23 Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's new film "Kaalakaandi" had been locked for release on September 8. He says the movie is fun, yet moving. Directed by debutant Akshat Verma, writer of the cult film "Delhi Belly", the dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds - urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.
