Saif Ali Khan's first look from 'Chef' is out, new release date announced
The first look of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan from his upcoming film 'Chef' is out! The makers have also announced that the film will be releasing on October 6, 2017. In the first still, Saif Ali Khan can be seen putting his cooking skills to test.
