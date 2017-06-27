Saif Ali Khan on daughter's debut: Amrita and me are on the same page
Actor Saif Ali Khan today clarified that contrary to media reports, there was no tension between him and his former wife Amrita Singh regarding their daughter Sara's Bollywood debut. The 46-year-old actor said he and Amrita were on the same page regarding Sara's decision to join the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath" opposite Sushant Singh Rajput .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC