Saif Ali Khan on daughter's debut: Amrita and me are on the same page

Actor Saif Ali Khan today clarified that contrary to media reports, there was no tension between him and his former wife Amrita Singh regarding their daughter Sara's Bollywood debut. The 46-year-old actor said he and Amrita were on the same page regarding Sara's decision to join the film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath" opposite Sushant Singh Rajput .

