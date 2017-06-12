Riteish Deshmukha s Bank Chor continue stealing more posters of films a " view pics
This time the Bank Chor Riteish Deshmukh has taken a swipe at big guns Shah Rukh Khan 's upcoming film Jab Harry met Sejal too, along with Prabhas' Baahubali 2 to give the audiences a laugh off their spoof. Using poor photoshopping skills following the meme trend, he plastered his face on SRK's and disturbingly enough Vivek 's face on Anushka's.
