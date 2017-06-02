Ridley Scott's Horrific Depiction of Fascism in "Alien: Covenant"

The ALIEN series is one of the most horrific analyses of capitalism seen on screen this century, worthy of comparison to Eisenstein and Murnau. And Ridley Scott, who began the series in 1979 and returned to it with his 2012 PROMETHEUS and now the 2017 ALIEN: COVENANT, has been the great helmsman of the series, bringing to the proceedings a subtle and multi-layered depiction of the Marxist analysis of capitalism and alienation that goes far beyond both Popular Frontism which has defined Hollywood's more progressive films in the past 80 years, case and point James Cameron's ALIENS, as well as the banality of Socialist Realism that was the mainstay of Soviet cinema.

