Ridley Scott's Horrific Depiction of ...

Ridley Scott's Horrific Depiction of Fascism in "Alien: Covenant"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

The ALIEN series is one of the most horrific analyses of capitalism seen on screen this century, worthy of comparison to Eisenstein and Murnau. And Ridley Scott, who began the series in 1979 and returned to it with his 2012 PROMETHEUS and now the 2017 ALIEN: COVENANT, has been the great helmsman of the series, bringing to the proceedings a subtle and multi-layered depiction of the Marxist analysis of capitalism and alienation that goes far beyond both Popular Frontism which has defined Hollywood's more progressive films in the past 80 years, case and point James Cameron's ALIENS, as well as the banality of Socialist Realism that was the mainstay of Soviet cinema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC