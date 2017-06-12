Remember Harman Baweja? This is how he looks now
Remember Harman Baweja? The actor, who is best remembered as the lookalike of Hrithik Roshan, is trending after his recent pictures surfaced online. Harman Baweja made his Bollywood debut opposite Priyanka Chopra in his father Harry Baweja's film 'Love 2050' eight years ago.
