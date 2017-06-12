Ranbir Kapoor: 'Jagga Jasoos' is my first and last film as a producer

RK Studios' heir Ranbir Kapoor in an exclusive chat with mid-day says his upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos' will be his first and last film as individual producer When Ranbir Kapoor dipped his toes into production with 'Jagga Jasoos', there was buzz about the actor planning to revive RK Studios established by his late grandfather and Bollywood's original showman, Raj Kapoor. However, by the end of his first and much-delayed co-production, the 34-year-old seems to be done with filmmaking.

