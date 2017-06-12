Ranbir Kapoor: 'Jagga Jasoos' is my first and last film as a producer
RK Studios' heir Ranbir Kapoor in an exclusive chat with mid-day says his upcoming film 'Jagga Jasoos' will be his first and last film as individual producer When Ranbir Kapoor dipped his toes into production with 'Jagga Jasoos', there was buzz about the actor planning to revive RK Studios established by his late grandfather and Bollywood's original showman, Raj Kapoor. However, by the end of his first and much-delayed co-production, the 34-year-old seems to be done with filmmaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC