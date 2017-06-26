Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: My toilet film is nothing like Akshay's film

That helming a Bollywood project on the subject of toilets could be a profitable venture was discussed when Akshay Kumar announced his forthcoming film, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Now, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also set to explore the topic with his next, 'Mere Pyaare Prime Minister'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.