Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: My toilet film is nothing like Akshay's film

That helming a Bollywood project on the subject of toilets could be a profitable venture was discussed when Akshay Kumar announced his forthcoming film, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Now, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is also set to explore the topic with his next, 'Mere Pyaare Prime Minister'.

