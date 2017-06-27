R. D. Burman Birthday Special
It is the 78th birthday of Mr. R. D. Burman , one of the most seminal music composers Bollywood industry has ever seen. The compositions of the late legend which ranged from sad genres of Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi to the sensuous Dum Maaro Dum, portrayed his versatility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC