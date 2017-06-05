Precita Eyes Muralists launch street ...

Precita Eyes Muralists launch street art film fest

Precita Eyes Mural Arts Center, a 40-year-old arts organization based in the Mission District, is celebrating its history and the culture of street art with a film festival exploring the mural art from. The festival will be held at the Grand Theater, now the arts and technology space Gray Area, at 2665 Mission St. from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available here .

