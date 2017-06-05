'Phullu' actress not uncomfortable talking about menstruation

Mumbai, June 11 Jyotii Sethi and Sharib Hashmi, lead actors of "Phullu" - a film aimed at spreading awareness on sanitary pads - say they are not ashamed or uncomfortable in talking about menstruation to anybody. Jyotii, who plays the female lead, says she is totally at ease talking about the natural process of menstrual cycle even with a male member in her family or society if needed.

