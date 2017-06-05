Photos: When 'Harry' Shah Rukh Khan m...

Photos: When 'Harry' Shah Rukh Khan met Imtiaz Ali over dinner

14 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai to meet up with 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' director Imtiaz Ali. All pics/Yogen Shah The hullabaloo over an impending clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar during the Independence Day weekend has finally ended SRK's film helmed by Imtiaz Ali will arrive in theatres a week early - August 4. Insisting that the date was locked three weeks ago, B-Town's baadshah feels box office clashes must be averted as much as possible Shah Rukh Khan earlier said, "I have had a few of those over the last decade and yet, I have gone and requested people to adjust whenever possible.

Chicago, IL

