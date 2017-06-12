Photos: Salman Khan inaugurates public toilets in Goregaon

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended his support to the open defecation free campaign of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the city. All pics/Yogen Shah Superstar Salman Khan has become part of The Clean India mission and has joined forces with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 'I love Mumbai' foundation to make Mumbai open defecation-free.

