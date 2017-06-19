Photos: Meet Arunachal wonder boy Matin Rey Tangu from 'Tubelight'

Meet Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's little co-star from 'Tubelight' - Matin Rey Tangu. All pics/Yogen Shah, Twitter and Instagram He may have wanted to become a chef earlier but after working with Salman Khan in upcoming film 'Tubelight', Matin Rey Tangu says he now aspires to be an actor In a behind-the-scenes video from 'Tubelight', Salman Khan said that Matin used to complain on the set and say that he did not enjoy shooting as he wanted to be a chef When Salman Khan asked his young co-star Matin to tell the media what he wanted to become in future, the kid said, "I want to be an actor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.