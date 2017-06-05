Photos: 'Baywatch' babe Priyanka Chop...

Photos: 'Baywatch' babe Priyanka Chopra shows off her fab bikini body

Priyanka Chopra's fan club shared photos of the actress swimming and sun-bathing in a navy blue bikini on the Miami beach Priyanka Chopra will not be seen wearing a red bikini in her Hollywood debut 'Baywatch', but these photos of the actress donning a swimsuit have taken the internet by storm Priyanka Chopra, who was in the German city of Berlin to promote her film 'Baywatch', met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi there. She took to social media to upload a picture of them sitting together While some decided to make light-hearted jokes on the photo, few trolls decided to shame Priyanka Chopra for her dressing choices Priyanka Chopra had the sassiest response to her trolls.

