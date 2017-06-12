Not only Being Human, Salman Khana s choices of films changed his image in the public eye

There was a time when he was known as the bad boy of Bollywood and the brat who has been accused of killing an endangered animal, running over Mumbai's pavement dwellers with his car and traumatising a certain actress he was in a relationship with. But today, Salman Khan is known as the "man with a golden heart", and there are various factors that have contributed to this image makeover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.