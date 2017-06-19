New York Indie Distributors Kino Lorber & Zeitgeist Films Enter Multi-Year Partnership
Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films are forming a multi-year strategic alliance whereby they will co-acquire four to five features per year. These titles will be marketed and released by Nancy Gerstman and Emily Russo's Zeitgeist Films while Kino Lorber will become the exclusive home entertainment distributor of Zeitgeist's library of 130 titles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC