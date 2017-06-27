New on Video-on-Demand in July: 'The Fate of the Furious,' 'Kong,' 'The Boss Baby'

New on Video-on-Demand in July: 'The ...

Read more: Seattle Times

"The Fate of the Furious," the eighth film in the seemingly inexhaustible "Fast and Furious" franchise, pits Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron against Dwayne Johnson and the rest of his crew. It leads off the new films coming to cable and streaming Video-on-Demand in July, along with the jungle-fever prequel "Kong: Skull Island," starring Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson hunting the most dangerous game, and the live-action remake of the Japanese anime landmark "Ghost in the Shell" with Scarlett Johansson.

