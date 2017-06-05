Netflix may fix Japan movie-financing dilemma: director Naomi Kawase

Japan's Cannes prodigy Naomi Kawase believes Netflix can help unleash the creativity of her country's film industry, despite the eruption of a row over the American streaming giant that marred the French film festival. Kawase, a regular at the world's most prestigious film festival since winning the Camera d'Or in 1997, says she "has not filmed a single movie with 100-percent Japanese funding" for at least a decade.

