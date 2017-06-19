Neerja Bhanot's family accuses biopic...

Neerja Bhanot's family accuses biopic producers of criminal conspiracy

Accusing the producers of Bollywood blockbuster and national award winning movie 'Neerja' of 'criminal conspiracy' and going back on their word of sharing 10 percent of the net profit, the braveheart flight purser Neerja Bhanot's family has moved the court in Chandigarh "The entire episode has trappings of a criminal conspiracy between respondent and Fox Star Studios India Pvt Ltd, who right from the inception of the agreement , in a planned manner had dishonestly induced the petitioners and family members of late Rama Bhanot with the intention of wrongful gains to themselves," the petition moved by the family before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stated.

