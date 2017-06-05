Munna Micheal actor Nawazuddin: I felt I was forced to dance
Munna Micheal actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Dancing was very difficult for me, I don't dance personally, but Tiger taught me very well." The trailer of Munna Michael was much better than anybody had ever expected.
