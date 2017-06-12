Mumbai Crime: Film director lures ass...

Mumbai Crime: Film director lures assistant home, molests her

The Mumbai police has arrested a director for allegedly molesting and threatening his assistant. The filmmaker allegedly lured the woman to his house on the pretext of signing a movie contract Another sordid incident that threatens to spoil Bollywood's reputation has come to light in Mumbai with a 34-year-old film director being arrested by the police for allegedly molesting his assistant at his Mahim residence.

