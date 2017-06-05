Mom trailer launch

Sridevi with daughters Jhanvi and Khushi at the trailer launch of Mom Trailer of 'Mom' was launched at a popular multiplex in Mumbai by Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, director Ravi Udyawar and producers Boney Kapoor and Sujay Kutty from Zee Studios. Sridevi during the trailer launch of Mom Bollywood actress Sridevi looked drop dead gorgeous in a cream jumpsuit at the trailer launch of Mom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.