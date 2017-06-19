Making a nation with tracks: The Railways' impact on India
Title: The Purveyors of Destiny - A Cultural Biography of the Indian Railways; Author: Arup K Chatterjee; Publisher: Bloomsbury India; Pages: 322; Price: Rs 599 In these days of low-budget airlines, it is only thought a common, time-taking mode of travel. But given Mahatma Gandhi, the Kakori conspiracy, the Partition refugees' trains, Godhra, or even films from "Aradhana" to "Dilwalwe Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" and "Sonar Kella" to "Sholay", would India have had the same trajectory to its nationhood, freedom, politics and culture without its railways? It seems difficult, says scholar Arup K. Chatterjee in this fairly comprehensive account of the impact of the railways' over century and a half old presence in the subcontinent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC