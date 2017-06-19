Making a nation with tracks: The Railways' impact on India

Title: The Purveyors of Destiny - A Cultural Biography of the Indian Railways; Author: Arup K Chatterjee; Publisher: Bloomsbury India; Pages: 322; Price: Rs 599 In these days of low-budget airlines, it is only thought a common, time-taking mode of travel. But given Mahatma Gandhi, the Kakori conspiracy, the Partition refugees' trains, Godhra, or even films from "Aradhana" to "Dilwalwe Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" and "Sonar Kella" to "Sholay", would India have had the same trajectory to its nationhood, freedom, politics and culture without its railways? It seems difficult, says scholar Arup K. Chatterjee in this fairly comprehensive account of the impact of the railways' over century and a half old presence in the subcontinent.

