Loved Salman Khan-Sohail Khan's BHAIHOOD in Tubelight? WATCH...
The latest song Naach Meri Jaan, from Kabir Khan's upcoming release Tubelight, is all about the adorable relationship of Salman Khan with his brother Sohail Khan. The duo share a great bond in real life too, which was instrumental in bringing out their "bhaihood" on screen.
