Lina Wertmuller film series begins this weekend at Cleveland Cinematheque

For the month of June, the Cleveland Cinematheque presents the films of acclaimed director Lina Wertmuller, kicking off with a 2015 documentary on this cinematic pioneer. The 2015 documentary, "Behind the White Glasses," screens once, June 3, at 5 p.m. This definitive documentary traces Wertmuller's rise--from Federico Fellini's assistant to global superstar auteur known for her signature eyewear.

