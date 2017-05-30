Katrina Kaif will go where I take her...

Katrina Kaif will go where I take her, says Salman Khan amid cheers

Read more: The Indian Express

Salman Khan had his eyes fixed on Katrina Kaif as she interacted with the media at IIFA press meet on Thursday. Looking comfortable with her ex Salman Khan , actor Katrina Kaif exchanged many sweet little nothings with her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star as they made their first major public appearance months ahead of the release of their upcoming film collaboration.

Chicago, IL

