Kamal Haasan threatens to a quit industrya if GST on regional cinema remains 28 per cent

Chennai, June 2 : Tamil cinema superstar Kamal Haasan on Friday urged the central government to cut down on Goods and Service Tax to keep floating the regional cinema. The actor requested Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to reduce tax to around 12 to 15 per cent as he believes the higher taxes levied on regional cinema will ruin it completely.

