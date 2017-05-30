Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to star in the Bollywood remake of 'Sairat'
It's official! Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi will star opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in the Bollywood remake of 'Sairat'. 'Sairat' is a Marathi blockbuster which released last year and received immense praises from fans across the nation.
