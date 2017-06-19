Jacqueline, Varun and Tapsee rehearse...

Jacqueline, Varun and Tapsee rehearse for a song from Judwaa 2

Read more: Central Chronicle

Judwaa 2 team is currently shooting a song for the film and the actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu were seen rehearsing for the same. Varun, Jacqueline and Tapsee were apparently prepping up for a dance number Tan Tana Tan recreated from the 1997 blockbuster Judwaa.

