It's like a dream working in film like 'Baahubali': Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Shailja Shukla, New Delhi , June 15 : It's been a while since the storm called 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' hit the silver screens. And while it continues to reign at the BO, Bollywood's most versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes working in films like 'Baahubali' is a dream.

