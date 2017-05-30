IIFA Awards, this time in New York

Mumbai, The International Indian Film Academy announced the 18th edition of the most spectacular celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide that will be hosted in the city of New York, from 13th - 15th July this year and will be aired exclusively on COLORS channel. To reveal some of the exciting details about the upcoming NEXA IIFA AWARDS, superstar Salman Khan was joined by leading Bollywood ladies Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at the official IIFA press conference here yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Chronicle.